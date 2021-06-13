Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $45.80 Million in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 740,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,799,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,289.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 110,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,256,000 after buying an additional 84,169 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.22. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $69.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

