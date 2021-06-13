Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $35.83 Million in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 149,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,833,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% in the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 44,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in American Tower by 7.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 27,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in American Tower by 4.4% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 41.4% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,051,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,281,000 after purchasing an additional 307,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $268.35 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.68. The firm has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 58.77%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

