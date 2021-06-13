Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Buys New Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 740,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,799,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KBWB. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,855.0% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 8,261,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,564,000 after buying an additional 7,839,115 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 89.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 119,365 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,289.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 110,114 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,796,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,256,000 after purchasing an additional 84,169 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBWB stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.22. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.