Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,150 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 1.0% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Citigroup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 192,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,393,000 after purchasing an additional 73,087 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,834,000. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.48. The stock had a trading volume of 18,043,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,367,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

