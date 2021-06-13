Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) to Neutral

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DKILY. Citigroup cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

DKILY stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $24.06.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

