Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Up 5.2%

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.10 and last traded at $84.93. 6,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 234,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRN. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.52. The company has a market cap of $798.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citi Trends news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,317 shares of company stock worth $1,765,775. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 83.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter worth approximately $36,515,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 178.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 48,645 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

