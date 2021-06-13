Cindy Fiedelman Sells 4,835 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $773,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cindy Fiedelman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $162.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 105.32, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.36. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.