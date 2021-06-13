CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 2,638 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Norges Bank bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $82,474,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $54,980,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 112.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after buying an additional 157,694 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 495,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,081,000 after buying an additional 141,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $136.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1,138.25 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.22. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $92.61 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

