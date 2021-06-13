CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 1,324 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 14.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,784,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Beyond Meat by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 269,382 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYND. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.37.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $149.42 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $4,001,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $268,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,692 shares of company stock worth $14,276,503 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

