CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,034 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,224,000 after purchasing an additional 75,638 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $53.21 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.13.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

