CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,349 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 15.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.42.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 140,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $3,661,661.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,035.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $12,861,988.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at $142,365,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,684,581 shares of company stock valued at $172,196,432. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

