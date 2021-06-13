CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 7,738 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 20,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $12,372,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $17,699,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

