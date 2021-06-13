CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,333 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 175,695 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Las Vegas Sands worth $30,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 38.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.68.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $55.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

