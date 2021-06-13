CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $28.72 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $28,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Motco bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in MSCI by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $479.51 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.10 and a 12-month high of $495.16. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $466.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.43.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

