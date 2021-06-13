CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $24.54 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,023 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $24,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $271.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.45. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

