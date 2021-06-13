CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCP opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.08. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
CHS Company Profile
