China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.19. China Life Insurance shares last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 651,247 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.73%. Research analysts forecast that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 256,738 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 320,457 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

