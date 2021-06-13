China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Short Interest Up 488.9% in May

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 488.9% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CHGI stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. China Carbon Graphite Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17.

Get China Carbon Graphite Group alerts:

China Carbon Graphite Group Company Profile

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, rework, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China. Its graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for China Carbon Graphite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Carbon Graphite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.