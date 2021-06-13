China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) Short Interest Up 488.9% in May

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHGI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 488.9% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CHGI stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. China Carbon Graphite Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17.
China Carbon Graphite Group Company Profile
