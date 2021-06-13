Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given “Buy” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.74. 11,398,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,267. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3,737.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 1 year low of $44.31 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.81.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Chewy’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Chewy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Chewy by 35.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chewy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

