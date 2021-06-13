Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will announce $50.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.00 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $20.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 151.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $201.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.74 million to $227.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $273.86 million, with estimates ranging from $241.23 million to $324.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%.

CLDT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.85 million, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.10.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

