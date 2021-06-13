C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $51.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $188.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The company's Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.