Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.40.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$10.01 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$19.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

