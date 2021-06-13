Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Centennial Resource Development traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 15791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDEV. Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

