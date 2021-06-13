Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $57.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CELH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

CELH opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 580.14 and a beta of 2.12. Celsius has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.34.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

