Cedric Pech Sells 9,170 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total value of $2,922,479.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 53,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,950,378.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $57,507.87.

MongoDB stock opened at $334.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 0.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.27 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.47%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 9,928,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after buying an additional 360,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after buying an additional 554,855 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $315,895,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $289,179,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

