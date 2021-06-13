CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Down 64.2% in May

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the May 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CEOS opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.15. CeCors has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.49.

CeCors Company Profile

CeCors, Inc provides high density public metro Ethernet switching, including Layer 2/3 switching platforms. It serves metro services providers, telecom companies, cable operators, and wireless suppliers. The company, formerly known as Foldera, Inc, was founded in 2001 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

