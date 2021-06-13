Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Gap Down to $221.58

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $221.58, but opened at $216.60. Cavco Industries shares last traded at $218.98, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.30.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,495,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,825,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,630,000 after buying an additional 49,907 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 30.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after buying an additional 43,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 40,596 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

