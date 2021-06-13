Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Gap Down to $221.58

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $221.58, but opened at $216.60. Cavco Industries shares last traded at $218.98, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,495,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,825,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,630,000 after buying an additional 49,907 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Cavco Industries by 30.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after buying an additional 43,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 40,596 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.
Further Reading: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.