Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carriage Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CSV. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

NYSE CSV opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $690.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In other Carriage Services news, insider Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux acquired 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.86 per share, with a total value of $30,194.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,386.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,342 shares of company stock worth $197,054 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 181.5% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 480,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 309,793 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 193.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 444,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 293,086 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 131.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,730 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 98,967 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

