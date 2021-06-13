Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Insider Steven D. Metzger Purchases 1,000 Shares

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) insider Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.19 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,941.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CSV opened at $38.24 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Carriage Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

