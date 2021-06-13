CargoX One Day Volume Reaches $313,050.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CargoX has traded up 20% against the dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $60.92 million and approximately $313,050.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CargoX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00061251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.32 or 0.00791047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.46 or 0.08344301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00086945 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,549,447 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.