Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Short Interest Down 64.5% in May

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the May 13th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CPIVF remained flat at $$0.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,405. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17. Captiva Verde Wellness has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.54.

Get Captiva Verde Wellness alerts:

About Captiva Verde Wellness

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Captiva Verde Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captiva Verde Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.