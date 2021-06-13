Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Short Interest Up 1,629.3% in May

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 254,200 shares, an increase of 1,629.3% from the May 13th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CPSR opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSR. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,857,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 13.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,074,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 124,762 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

