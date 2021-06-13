Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CFP. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canfor from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.00.

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$27.05 on Wednesday. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$10.16 and a 12-month high of C$35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 3.7599998 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

