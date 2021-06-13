Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) Short Interest Down 77.8% in May

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTHZ remained flat at $$0.03 on Friday. Cancer Treatment has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10.

Cancer Treatment Company Profile

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing IT-enabled services; the exploitation of an invention related to the on-site production of chlorine gas and related compounds; and providing radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging, and other medical related services. The company, through a 50% interest in a joint venture, offers IT-enabled services, including medical transcriptions, billing and collecting, bookkeeping, and claims processing services.

