Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Campbell Soup in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 57.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $236,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth $697,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 76.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,444.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 91,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

