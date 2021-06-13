Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lessened its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,893 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $2,861,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $1,003,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after acquiring an additional 264,642 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.