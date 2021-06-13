Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Separately, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,945,000.

NYSEARCA:SNUG opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62. Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $28.91.

