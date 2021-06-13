Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 6,800 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omeros were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Omeros by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Omeros by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $985.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.15. Omeros Co. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

