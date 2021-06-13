Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDK. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,015,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,455,000 after purchasing an additional 402,875 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,667,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,428,000 after purchasing an additional 44,749 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 7.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,495,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,853,000 after purchasing an additional 105,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $67,389,000. Finally, Discerene Group LP purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $62,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

CDK stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.39.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

