Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,625 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of BRP Group worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,214,000 after purchasing an additional 711,004 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,410,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,245,000 after purchasing an additional 551,726 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in BRP Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,590,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after acquiring an additional 465,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BRP Group by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,956,000 after acquiring an additional 456,692 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -40.10 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.79 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BRP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.