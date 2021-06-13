Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $506,000 in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CBON opened at $24.32 on Friday. VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $24.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.