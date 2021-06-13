Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Jabil by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 20,461 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jabil alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,505,593.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,789,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,352 shares of company stock valued at $9,672,048. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBL opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.