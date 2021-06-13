Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,389 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of SDG opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.08. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $100.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.449 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

