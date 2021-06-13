Callisto Network (CLO) Reaches Market Cap of $37.80 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $37.80 million and $187,608.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,334.55 or 0.06674320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00154735 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.