Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.31 and last traded at C$3.38. Approximately 164,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 92,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.67.

CFW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.85 to C$4.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Calfrac Well Services to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$241.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$224.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

