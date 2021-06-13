CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Sets New 12-Month High at $266.00

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $266.00 and last traded at $265.66, with a volume of 765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.80.

Get CACI International alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CACI International in the first quarter valued at about $22,445,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in CACI International by 48.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CACI International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.