C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Major Shareholder Sells $46,009,453.75 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 709,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $46,009,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $156,675,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 600,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total transaction of $45,636,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,129,156 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $98,846,316.24.

NYSE:AI opened at $60.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.29. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after acquiring an additional 930,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,905,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

