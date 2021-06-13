Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Bunge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Bunge by 25.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Bunge by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Bunge by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Bunge by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Shares of BG opened at $84.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.69. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.78.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.