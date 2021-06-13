BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) & Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Critical Comparison

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get BTRS alerts:

This table compares BTRS and Innovative Solutions and Support’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.68) -21.99 Innovative Solutions and Support $21.59 million 4.91 $3.27 million N/A N/A

Innovative Solutions and Support has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and Innovative Solutions and Support’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A -32.19% -9.31% Innovative Solutions and Support 15.08% 12.67% 10.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.6% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BTRS has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Solutions and Support has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BTRS and Innovative Solutions and Support, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 7 0 2.88 Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTRS currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.78%. Given BTRS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BTRS is more favorable than Innovative Solutions and Support.

Summary

Innovative Solutions and Support beats BTRS on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft. The company also provides integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. In addition, it offers digital air data computers that calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information; integrated air data computers and display units, which calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays that convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays that convey various airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters. Further, the company offers engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, including oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; integrated global navigation systems; ThrustSense, a full regime autothrottle; and utilities management systems. It serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, government agencies, and foreign militaries, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.