Bryan, Garnier & Co Lowers Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) to Neutral

Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CODYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.44%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

